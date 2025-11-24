Clifford Capital Partners LLC Has $19.64 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,409 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 3.7% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.41.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $104.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.12. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $185.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 21.87%.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.