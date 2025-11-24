Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Old Republic International Corporation $ORI

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 6,645.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $45.79 on Monday. Old Republic International Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $46.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average of $39.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 9.53%.The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $297,527.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 29,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,000.50. This represents a 18.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Therace Risch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.14 per share, for a total transaction of $39,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,862.50. This trade represents a 10.39% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORI. Raymond James Financial raised Old Republic International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Old Republic International from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ORI

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.