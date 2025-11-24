Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $740,000 Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4,500.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in MetLife by 105.5% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 652.3% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MET shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on MetLife from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MetLife from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

MetLife Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:MET opened at $75.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.90. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be given a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.