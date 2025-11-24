Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in Chevron by 1.0% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 6,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Melius began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.55.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $149.93 on Monday. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The company has a market capitalization of $301.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 96.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

