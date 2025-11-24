Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Sold by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA cut its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 202.8% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $33,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $46.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.56. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $94.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 83.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.42.

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

