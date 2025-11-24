59,900 Shares in UiPath, Inc. $PATH Purchased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PATH. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 320.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in UiPath by 48.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in UiPath by 508.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 852.4% in the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Stock Up 2.2%

PATH opened at $13.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 433.67, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.93. UiPath, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $18.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $361.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.36 million. UiPath had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. UiPath has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PATH shares. Zacks Research cut shares of UiPath from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. UBS Group set a $17.00 price target on shares of UiPath and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on UiPath in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PATH

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $77,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 182,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,544.72. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $678,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 29,288,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,378,975.95. This represents a 0.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 2,319,002 shares of company stock valued at $34,094,875 in the last ninety days. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UiPath

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.