JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $400.35 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF $EPP

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,109,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,767 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 21.80% of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF worth $400,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 97.3% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 267,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,778,000 after buying an additional 131,742 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 188,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,185,000. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 113,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF stock opened at $49.51 on Monday. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $52.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.28. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.