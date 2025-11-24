JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,092,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 399,945 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.67% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $442,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,379,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $199,737,000 after acquiring an additional 374,700 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 12.2% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $524,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 6,666,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $210,738,000 after purchasing an additional 750,215 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,742,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,852,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,542 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of CNQ opened at $33.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $34.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 19.00%.The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.5875 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.89%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

