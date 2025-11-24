VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,458,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703,799 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.58% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $406,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $15,297,000. Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 42,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $326.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $339.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.62. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $170.11 and a 12-month high of $372.78. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

