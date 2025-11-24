JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in TechnipFMC plc $FTI

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,417,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 865,242 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.75% of TechnipFMC worth $530,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 29.7% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 82.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 2,216.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTI. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.36.

Shares of FTI opened at $44.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $45.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.40.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. TechnipFMC has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.93%.

TechnipFMC announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Alf Melin sold 113,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $4,392,273.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 241,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,310,415.40. This represents a 32.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Pferdehirt sold 80,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $3,079,658.40. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 876,603 shares of company stock valued at $33,832,588 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

