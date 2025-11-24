JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,608,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,239 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.68% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $623,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 28,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,141,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,858,000 after purchasing an additional 117,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 96,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $53.07 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $56.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.47 and a 200 day moving average of $51.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

