SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

NYSE HRL opened at $22.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.29. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average of $27.14.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Hormel Foods has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.67%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

