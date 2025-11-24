JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc $MSCI

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 786,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 170,551 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.02% of MSCI worth $453,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,376,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,302,610,000 after purchasing an additional 518,833 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 355.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 660,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,976,000 after purchasing an additional 515,713 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth $175,912,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,408,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter valued at about $117,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSCI. Barclays boosted their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of MSCI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $611.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.90.

MSCI Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $562.03 on Monday. MSCI Inc has a twelve month low of $486.73 and a twelve month high of $642.45. The company has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $562.90 and its 200 day moving average is $563.55.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 40.03% and a negative return on equity of 110.94%. The firm had revenue of $793.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.63%.

MSCI announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

