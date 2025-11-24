Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $724,000 in Cigna Group $CI

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,191 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 86,071.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,475,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471,249 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $727,905,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cigna Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,056,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,327 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Cigna Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,886,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,716,000 after purchasing an additional 865,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cigna Group by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,649,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $542,796,000 after buying an additional 457,052 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna Group

In other Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,610,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 51,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,354,600. This trade represents a 9.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani acquired 4,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $241.88 per share, with a total value of $999,931.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 157,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,201,317.80. The trade was a 2.69% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Trading Up 3.2%

NYSE CI opened at $278.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44. Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $239.51 and a 1-year high of $350.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $286.74 and a 200-day moving average of $298.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The business had revenue of $69.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cigna Group from $354.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Cigna Group from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Cigna Group from $387.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.05.

Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

