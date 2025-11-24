American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. $AEO Shares Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 433.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,817 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,051 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% in the first quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 119,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,937 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,978 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 528,510 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of AEO stock opened at $18.58 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.58.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 3.74%.The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Monday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.11.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $724,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 54,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $996,793.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 221,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,880.98. This represents a 19.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 138,766 shares of company stock worth $2,515,354 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

See Also

