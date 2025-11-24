JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $562.33 Million Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 227.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,148,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,051,682 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.60% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $562,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 486.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 10,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $734,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 198,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,710,576. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 17,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $1,122,075.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,850.42. This represents a 37.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,026,711 shares of company stock worth $65,238,880 in the last ninety days. 2.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $80.00 price objective on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $61.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $103.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.69 and a 200-day moving average of $61.36. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $73.35.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

