ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading Down 19.3% – Should You Sell?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 19.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.29 and last traded at GBX 7.88. Approximately 13,858,427 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 7,923,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.76.
ImmuPharma Stock Down 18.0%
The company has a market capitalization of £40.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.81.
ImmuPharma Company Profile
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ImmuPharma
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Wall Street Loves Williams-Sonoma Right Now—Here’s Why the Stock Could Soar in 2026
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Meta Wins FTC Fight, Keeps Instagram Growth Machine Intact
Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.