JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires New Shares in Abacus FCF Leaders ETF $ABFL

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Abacus FCF Leaders ETF (BATS:ABFL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,052,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,030,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 69.14% of Abacus FCF Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abacus FCF Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,766,000. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abacus FCF Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,601,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abacus FCF Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,179,000. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in Abacus FCF Leaders ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Abacus FCF Leaders ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000.

Get Abacus FCF Leaders ETF alerts:

Abacus FCF Leaders ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ABFL opened at $68.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.26. The company has a market capitalization of $702.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.92.

About Abacus FCF Leaders ETF

The Abacus FCF Leaders ETF (ABFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims to outperform a broad US equity index. The actively-managed fund selects stocks based on strong free cash flow and ESG rankings. ABFL was launched on Sep 27, 2016 and is issued by FCF Advisors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abacus FCF Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus FCF Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.