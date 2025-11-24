Hershey Company (The) $HSY Position Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,276,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,640 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.62% of Hershey worth $543,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 934.5% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Barclays set a $188.00 target price on Hershey in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “mixed” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.74.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.56, for a total value of $269,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 55,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,933,079.64. The trade was a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,103,640 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $186.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.58 and its 200-day moving average is $177.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.24. Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $140.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.91%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

