First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. $FIBK Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,179,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.08% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $62,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 186.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

In related news, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman Trust, Su sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 244,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,722,491.40. This represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jonathan R. Scott sold 13,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $440,114.35. Following the sale, the insider owned 959,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,777,807.81. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,583. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $31.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.77.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.71 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 16.04%.During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 79.32%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

See Also

