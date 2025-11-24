Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Calix, Inc $CALX

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Calix by 4.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,486,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,204,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,077,000 after acquiring an additional 152,469 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 10,262 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Calix by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,823 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $53.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.08 and a 200-day moving average of $55.64. Calix, Inc has a twelve month low of $28.60 and a twelve month high of $71.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -448.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $265.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.21 million. Calix had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Calix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.350-0.410 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $3,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 76,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,041.50. This trade represents a 39.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Russo sold 420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $26,917,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,694,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,580,508.92. This trade represents a 19.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 540,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,699,800 over the last three months. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CALX. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Calix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $85.00 price objective on Calix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

