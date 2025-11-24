218,512 Shares in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. $WHLRP Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2025

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRPFree Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 218,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of WHLRP stock opened at $3.73 on Monday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLRPGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.82 million for the quarter.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLRP)

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.