Magnetar Financial LLC Buys New Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CPRX

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steve Miller sold 115,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,332,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 949,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,259,165.64. The trade was a 10.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $609,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 271,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,091.70. This represents a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 243,970 shares of company stock worth $4,927,241 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $23.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.70. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.11 million for the quarter. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 37.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 1st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CPRX

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.