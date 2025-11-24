Everest Group, Ltd. $EG Shares Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 62.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EG. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Everest Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Everest Group by 96.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Group Trading Up 2.0%

EG stock opened at $311.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.93. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $302.44 and a 52 week high of $392.78.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.39 by ($5.85). The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 3.81%. Everest Group’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.93%.

Insider Activity at Everest Group

In other Everest Group news, Director Allan Levine bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $306.08 per share, with a total value of $948,848.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,150.24. The trade was a 294.40% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. bought 11,385 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $307.38 per share, for a total transaction of $3,499,521.30. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 45,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,983,023.58. This represents a 33.38% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Everest Group from $424.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.77.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

