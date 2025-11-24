28,514 Shares in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. $PAY Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Paymentus by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 191.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 52,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,508 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 19.7% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 188,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 31,033 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Paymentus by 7.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paymentus by 234.1% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 61,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 42,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Paymentus Stock Performance

Shares of PAY opened at $33.36 on Monday. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 72.52 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAY shares. Wall Street Zen raised Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $38.00 price objective on Paymentus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Paymentus in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

About Paymentus

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

