Microsoft Corporation $MSFT is Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,743 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 10.2% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 564,387.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 90,549,369 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,040,162,000 after purchasing an additional 90,533,328 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $18,733,827,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Microsoft by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,787,746 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,316,535,000 after buying an additional 11,600,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 691,386,214 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $259,539,471,000 after buying an additional 7,314,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,338,953 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,521,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $639.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.33.

MSFT stock opened at $472.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $512.88 and its 200 day moving average is $499.28. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $555.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total transaction of $19,967,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 461,597 shares in the company, valued at $239,402,668.08. This represents a 7.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

