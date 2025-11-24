Magnetar Financial LLC Buys 82,542 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $BCRX

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 324.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,542 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.05% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCRX. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 203.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 24,418 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 116,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 31,596 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 184,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 16,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $6.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.53. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.72 and a beta of 1.09. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $11.31.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $159.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.91 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

