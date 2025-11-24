Magnetar Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. $AGO

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 160.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGO. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter worth $293,632,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.3% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,138,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,156,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,012,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,206,000 after acquiring an additional 109,282 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 581,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,267,000 after acquiring an additional 48,631 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 296,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,865,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on AGO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Assured Guaranty Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $89.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $96.50. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.91.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $1.03. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 44.53% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is presently 16.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $2,095,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,287,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,956,525.49. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Guaranty Ltd Assured sold 6,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $105,760.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,282,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,282,598.60. The trade was a 0.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 41,929 shares of company stock worth $2,386,674 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Stories

