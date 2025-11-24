Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Corpay by 3.5% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Corpay by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Corpay by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corpay by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Corpay by 3.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corpay alerts:

Corpay Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPAY opened at $288.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $285.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.47. Corpay, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.84 and a 52-week high of $400.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Corpay had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 25.17%.The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. Corpay has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPAY. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Corpay from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corpay in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Corpay from $336.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Corpay from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corpay currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Corpay

Corpay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.