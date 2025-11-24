Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Teledyne Technologies worth $72,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $808,000. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 17,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $157,232,000 after buying an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

TDY stock opened at $494.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $545.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $530.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.79. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $419.00 and a 1 year high of $595.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 13.62%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.10 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.450-21.600 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.730-5.880 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDY. Barclays cut their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $606.00 to $584.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $626.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.29.

View Our Latest Report on Teledyne Technologies

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.