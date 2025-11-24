Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases 16,503 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. $FOXF

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Fox Factory worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 538,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after acquiring an additional 20,692 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 19,985 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 86,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 18,740 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 369,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 96,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Fox Factory by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,409,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,895,000 after purchasing an additional 57,145 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on FOXF shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $33.00 target price on Fox Factory in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research lowered Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $13.91 on Monday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average is $25.45.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $376.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.59 million. Fox Factory had a negative net margin of 17.50% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Fox Factory has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.920-1.120 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

