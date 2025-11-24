Home BancShares, Inc. $HOMB Shares Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 144.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,118 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Home BancShares were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,242,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,390,000 after acquiring an additional 75,463 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Home BancShares in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Home BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,680,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in Home BancShares by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 9,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Home BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Home BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $34.00 target price on Home BancShares and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Home BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home BancShares in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home BancShares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Home BancShares Stock Up 3.7%

HOMB opened at $27.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.81. Home BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $32.90.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Home BancShares had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 31.20%.The business had revenue of $277.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home BancShares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from Home BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Home BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

Insider Activity at Home BancShares

In other news, CEO John W. Allison sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $3,302,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,540,776 shares in the company, valued at $166,334,095.52. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home BancShares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

