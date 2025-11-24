Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,405 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,481,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 45,562 shares during the last quarter. Hill City Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 14.1% during the first quarter. Hill City Capital LP now owns 969,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,737,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Appian Way Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 108.1% during the first quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 189,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,897,000 after buying an additional 98,542 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 1,432.2% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 144,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,071,000 after acquiring an additional 135,427 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 141,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,496,000 after acquiring an additional 23,679 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.25.

DY stock opened at $326.69 on Monday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.37 and a 1 year high of $350.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $288.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.48. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 5.23%.The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dycom Industries has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.970 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

