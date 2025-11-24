Park National Co. $PRK Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.16% of Park National worth $58,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRK. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Park National in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Park National by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Park National by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Park National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Park National by 22,760.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRK opened at $154.97 on Monday. Park National Co. has a 1 year low of $137.97 and a 1 year high of $207.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.41%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRK. Zacks Research cut Park National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Park National from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Park National from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Park National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

