Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. $ATMU

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATMU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATMU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE ATMU opened at $47.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.62. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.94 and a 12-month high of $51.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 76.84%. The firm had revenue of $447.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

