Magnetar Financial LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in BCE, Inc. $BCE

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,194 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,181,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 27.6% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,627,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,755,000 after purchasing an additional 352,151 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth $4,644,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of BCE by 13.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after buying an additional 65,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BCE. TD Securities raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Desjardins raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on BCE from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

BCE Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $23.16 on Monday. BCE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.30.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. BCE had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. BCE has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.910-1.980 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BCE, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

BCE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.78%.

BCE Company Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.