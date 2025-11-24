Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Raises Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. $DORM

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at $3,061,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in Dorman Products by 23.6% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 8,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Dorman Products by 20.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research lowered Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Dorman Products to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorman Products

In other news, CAO Gregory C. Bowen sold 1,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $236,562.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,531.79. The trade was a 23.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $131.32 on Monday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.95 and a 1 year high of $166.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.98. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.31. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 11.62%.The firm had revenue of $543.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Dorman Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dorman Products



Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Stories

