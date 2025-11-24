Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $92,000 Stock Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group PLC $LYG

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,029 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 14.8% during the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 37,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 34.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 27,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $4.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.05. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $5.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 18.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.