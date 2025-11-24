Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 33.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,879 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 537,754.2% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 8,659,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,867,000 after buying an additional 8,657,842 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40,887.2% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,376,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,768,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,861,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,931 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,514,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,370,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

VTI stock opened at $323.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $339.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.45.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

