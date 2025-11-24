The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,861 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 271,801 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.08% of Cooper Companies worth $11,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,254,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,725,963,000 after purchasing an additional 421,423 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,205,615 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $368,893,000 after purchasing an additional 127,907 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,177,008 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $436,681,000 after buying an additional 172,485 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,734,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $399,340,000 after buying an additional 686,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,954,877 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $333,595,000 after buying an additional 425,400 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cooper Companies

In other news, COO Gerard H. Warner III purchased 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,383.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 18,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,224.37. This trade represents a 8.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.39 per share, for a total transaction of $136,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,777 shares in the company, valued at $395,089.03. This trade represents a 52.95% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,975 shares of company stock worth $1,216,346. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

COO stock opened at $75.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.92. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $106.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cooper Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical device company to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $105.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.77.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

