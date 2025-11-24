Prudential PLC Has $904,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,340 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 431.5% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $86.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

