Hologic, Inc. $HOLX Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,696 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.08% of Hologic worth $11,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 193.6% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth $98,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Stephens cut shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 target price on Hologic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Hologic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price target on Hologic from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $74.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.47. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $80.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 13.79%.The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 138,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $9,265,835.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,234,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,682,769.28. This represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 7,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total value of $540,864.14. Following the transaction, the director owned 47,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,841.52. This trade represents a 13.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

