Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $11,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Group Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $900,384.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 44,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,354. The trade was a 8.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $228.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.33 and a 1-year high of $271.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 43.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

