Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $10.06 Million Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $10,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTW. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth $54,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $395.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $377.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.62.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $315.05 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a fifty-two week low of $292.97 and a fifty-two week high of $352.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.25.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.52%.

Willis Towers Watson Public announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

