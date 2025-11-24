Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 3,223 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $9,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 78.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth $36,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 1,755 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total transaction of $261,161.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erika Burkhardt sold 1,269 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.37, for a total transaction of $189,550.53. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 64 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,559.68. This represents a 95.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,870 shares of company stock worth $5,657,495. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $152.99 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.13 and a 1-year high of $163.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.33.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Yum! Brands to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.