Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 7,500 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.23% of Krystal Biotech worth $9,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.7% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 860.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 3.3% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on KRYS shares. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Guggenheim set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $182.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $166.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.14.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $212.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.30 and a 200-day moving average of $156.89. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $122.80 and a one year high of $214.72.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $1.54. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 53.30% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $97.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.72 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Krystal Biotech

(Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.