Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 9,276 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,276 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.07% of Essex Property Trust worth $13,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 630.6% during the second quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 21,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after buying an additional 18,917 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,493,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,973,805,000 after buying an additional 53,039 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

ESS stock opened at $260.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.25 and a 1-year high of $316.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $260.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.55.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.01. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 45.46%.The company had revenue of $473.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.930-4.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.890-15.990 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 78.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ESS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $298.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.53.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

