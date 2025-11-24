15,108 Shares in Amrize Ltd $AMRZ Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMRZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amrize in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,646,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial acquired a new position in Amrize during the second quarter worth about $109,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Amrize in the second quarter valued at about $8,190,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of Amrize during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,923,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Amrize during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,530,000.

In other Amrize news, insider Jaime Hill bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.69 per share, for a total transaction of $202,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 18,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,539.69. This trade represents a 28.37% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 2,000 shares of Amrize stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.34 per share, for a total transaction of $94,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,711.72. This trade represents a 67.61% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired 67,000 shares of company stock worth $3,503,480 in the last three months.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMRZ. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Amrize from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays began coverage on Amrize in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amrize in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amrize to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Amrize in a research report on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amrize currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Shares of AMRZ stock opened at $48.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.43. Amrize Ltd has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $56.29.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). Amrize’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

