FedEx Corporation $FDX Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 51.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,169 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 121.8% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 60.7% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in FedEx by 61.8% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 267 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 21.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Vertical Research cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on FedEx from $279.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.13.

FedEx Trading Up 2.5%

FDX opened at $269.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. FedEx Corporation has a one year low of $194.29 and a one year high of $308.53. The company has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.68.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.