Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 4,330 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,892 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $6,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at about $1,893,000. GDS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 16,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.2% in the second quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 3,195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,391,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,000,926,000 after buying an additional 144,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in HubSpot by 5.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,179,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $355.09 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.41 and a 1-year high of $881.13. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,438.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $453.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $510.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $809.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.80 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBS. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $500.00 price target on HubSpot in a report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI set a $500.00 price objective on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on HubSpot from $550.00 to $465.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.11, for a total transaction of $3,128,935.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 504,966 shares in the company, valued at $185,883,034.26. This trade represents a 1.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 4,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.60, for a total transaction of $2,381,095.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,271,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,562,692.80. The trade was a 0.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 51,098 shares of company stock valued at $24,062,552 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

